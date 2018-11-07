NAB barred from harassing sugar mills employees

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from extending any harassment to employees of Ramzan Sugar Mills, believed to be owned by Sharif family, and also sought a reply about inquiry against the mills.

The sugar mills administrator filed a petition contending that the NAB initiated an inquiry against the mills for allegedly causing environmental pollution. The counsel argued that the NAB had no jurisdiction to probe a matter relating to environmental pollution. Moreover, he alleged the bureau had been harassing the mills officials. He requested the court to set aside the inquiry initiated by the NAB against the mills for being without lawful authority and also restrain it from harassing the mills employees. A two-judge bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi sought a report from the NAB on the legality of the impugned inquiry and restrained it from extending any harassment to the sugar mills’ employees. The hearing was adjourned until November 13.