Two brothers killed in bikes collision

LAHORE: Two brothers were killed while another sustained injuries when two motorcycles collided near Halloki village, Kahna Kaacha Tuesday night. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the General Hospital. The deceased victims have been identified as Shahzaib, 13, son of Shakeel and Jahanzeb, 12. The injured person has been identified as Rashid, 25.
