Hospital fined

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission has imposed a fine of Rs0.2 million on a healthcare establishment (HCE) for carrying out two unsuccessful procedures, resulting in deterioration of the patient’s health. As per details, Bashir Ahmed had submitted an application with the PHC maintaining that Dr Kashif Ali had carried out the laparoscopic operation and an open surgery at the Niazi Medical Complex, Sargodha to remove stones from his son Irfan Bashir’s gallbladder. He alleged the patient’s condition had become worse after the operations, and was treated at another HCE where tests and treatment proved that the stones were not removed despite two procedures.