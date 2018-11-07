8 illegal shops demolished

GUJRANWALA: The district administration Tuesday carried out an anti-encroachment operation here and demolished eight commercial shops on Sialkot Road. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Hina Arshad. A large number of police force also accompanied the anti-encroachment team. The AC said that eight shops had illegally been constructed on state land near Butranwali Sialkot Road. The team retrieved two-kanal and one marla land.