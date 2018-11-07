Govt flayed for price hike

LAHORE: Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad has called price hike of petroleum products an atrocious step of the PTI government. The increase in petroleum prices by Rs 6.30 per litre and in electricity tariff by 20 paisa per unit will not only increase the inflation in the country but will also affect the cost of production, said Jawad in a statement issued on Tuesday. The BPP chairman said the government had increased the prices of the petroleum products while the oil prices had dropped in the international market. He said the the PTI government had failed to provide relief to the people. He asked the PTI leadership to fulfil the promises it had made with the people of Pakistan.