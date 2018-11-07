Wed November 07, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
November 7, 2018

Punjab health minister advises doctors to improve performance

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has advised the young medical graduates to earn fame in the field of service of humanity.

She was addressing the first annual convocation of Amirud-din Medical College (AMC) and the 7th convocation of Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) on Tuesday.

A total of 328 graduates were awarded degrees while 98 bright students were awarded with medal of honour.

The minister expressed satisfaction over worldwide acknowledgment of degrees of Pakistani medical institutions but reiterated that such acknowledgment was not enough and doctors should also serve ailing humanity with missionary zeal.

“Do not expect reward in this world because only Almighty could bless reward in the world after, Serve the patients as ‘Sadqa Jaria’,” she said adding that “I am unhappy that last month health department’s helpline received 5,800 complaints of which 75 per cent were regarding attitude of doctors and nurses.

It means patients had fewer complaints about provision of health facilities” she said.

She said increasing population foiled general health facilities in Pakistan. Our primary focus is family planning in new health policy. Provision of uniform health facilities was vital for achieving health targets, she said. The minister awarded gold medal to Dr Sana Rehman who has secured 16 gold medals in different fields. University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram and AMC Principal Prof Muhammad Tayyab also addressed the convocation.

