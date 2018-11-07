Man kills sister for ‘honour’

FAISALABAD: A man allegedly shot his sister dead for honour in the area of Sahianwala police station. A police spokesman said that Adil of Chak 23/JB doubted that his sister Iqra (16) had illicit relations with a youth of the same locality. To it, he allegedly shot her dead when she was asleep in the house. The police took the body into custody and started investigation. However, the accused managed to escape from the crime scene.