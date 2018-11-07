Livestock dealer gunned down by dacoits

FAISALABAD: Unidentified robbers gunned down a livestock dealer in the area of Jaranwala City police station. A police spokesman said here Tuesday that livestock dealer Wazir Ali of Chak 107/GB was on way to Chak 237/GB for some business purpose when some bandits intercepted him and snatched Rs 130,000 from him. They also shot him dead on offering resistance to them. The police have shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.