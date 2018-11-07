Plea seeking compensation for damages during TLP protests dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking compensation for the damage caused to the public property during protests by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). LHC Justice Atir Mahmood observed that the petition filed by Abdullah Malik of the Civil Society Network was non-maintainable. During proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that the protection of people’s lives and property was a responsibility of the government. Public and private property was damaged during the TLP protests and the government was bound to compensate the losses of citizens, he added. He requested the court to order the federal and provincial governments to determine the losses and pay compensation to the citizens. The court, after hearing initial arguments, reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the petition for some time but later dismissed it, declaring it non-maintainable.