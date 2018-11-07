Ashiana Housing scandal: Shahbaz’s transit remand extended till 10th

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Tuesday extended the transit remand of PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif till November 10 in Ashiana Housing scandal.

Shahbaz was presented before the court after the expiry of his seven-day transit remand. He was arrested by the National Accountability Court (NAB) on October 5. NAB prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua requested the court to extend Shahbaz Sharif’s remand till November 12.

Shahbaz told the judge that he had not been told where he had committed corruption. He said he had been investigated for more than a month but not even a penny’s worth of corruption could be proven against him. He told the court that the NAB officials had already interrogated him during the previous transit remand whereas the transit remand did not include physical remand. “This should be mentioned in the court's order sheet,” he demanded. The judge however dismissed the argument and said Shahbaz should mention it before the relevant court. The court granted an extension in Shahbaz’s transit remand till 10 November. After appearing before accountability court PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali on his mother's demise. He also met his brother and former PM Mian Nawaz Sharif who appeared in accountability court in Flagship reference.