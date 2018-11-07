Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built

Top Story

IS
Imdad Soomro
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FIA starts probe against organised group of thugs

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated inquiry against an organised group of cheaters who are engaged in blackmailing and minting of money from Sindh government officers by sending them fake letters of Authority.

According to the sources of Authority an organised group of thugs were engaged in sending of fake letters of ‘Anti-Corruption and Investigation wing ‘of FIA, asking them for initiating of fictitious inquiry against them; after the letters some of group members approach the same officers and offering them deal for settlement of their matters with FIA and demanding huge amount in the name of FIA’s senior officers.

Matter came into the knowledge of senior officers of FIA when some of the Sindh government officers who were received the same letters contacted with higher authorities of FIA. FIA Sindh Director Muneer Ahmed Sheikh ordered for inquiry into the matter and tasked a senior officer in this regard.

According to the sources of FIA the said group was active from many months in his cheating activities, sending fake letters then offering deals for the settlement the matters with Authority and their special target was heads of provincial development works not only using the name of Authority but also misusing the names of other investigation agencies NAB and Anti-corruption. Sources confirmed that FIA got the important information about the group and very soon group will be apprehended. Sources also added that many of the said group members were also engaged in forged currency business and encroachments of state and private lands in many parts of province.

Director FIA Sindh Muneer Ahmed Sheikh confirmed the move said that Authority has received many complaints about the said cheaters from many Sindh government officers. “An inquiry has been ordered and hopefully cheaters will be arrested very soon’, concluded Director Sheikh.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Photos & Videos

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer