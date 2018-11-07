Indian troops martyr two Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district on Tuesday. According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth identified as Muhammad Idrees Sultan and Amir Hussain Rathar during a cordon and search operation in Safanagri area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.