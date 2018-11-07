Treasury benches to become vacant if ‘fisadis’ sent to space: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA) Syed Khursheed Shah while speaking on floor of the National Assembly on Tuesday took strong exception to a statement of the Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, said the government benches will become vacant if in view of suggestion of the minister, ‘fisadi politicians’ are sent to space. Khursheed Shah, while pointing out that Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), said has sought politicians data of five years to take them to space but he proposed that he would say that data of three to four months would be sufficient. Khursheed Shah ridiculing statement of information minister it was good suggestion that Suparco should send ‘fisadi politicians’ to space and never allow them to come back. “But I fear if the suggestion is implemented, all the opposition benches will be empty but they started fisad (chaos) in the country,” he said. The PPP leader said they were not ‘fisadis’ rather they were peace-loving people. “They created fisad (chaso) as we use to bring them down from the container time and again,” he said.

Further criticising the PTI government, he said the government had changed name of Benazir Bhutto airport to Islamabad airbase whereas the old airport building was still called as Noor Khan airbase. “But nobody can forget name of Benazir Bhutto if it comes to remembering her services for democracy. “They used to say country as ‘Quaid-e-Azam ka Pakistan’ which now has become ‘Naya Pakistan’,” he said.

On the occasion, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the government would seriously consider proposal from Khursheed Shah to send politicians to space.

Later, talking informally to newsmen, the information minister said he was stuck to his statement. “I have suggested an easy solution to problems,” the minister said adding the package which the former opposition leader received from the last government should also be checked.

He said he had given easy solution which would cleanse soil from ‘fisadis,’ saying the Opposition people could also fulfil their desire to meet ‘aliens’. “There are two to three people in every political party who create ‘fisad’,” he said.

It may be pointed out that Fawad Chaudhry while talking to newsmen on Monday said he would ask Suparco to take those who create ‘fisad’ on earth to space. “This is also good cure for some politicians so that Pakistan gets rid of them.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan while responding to concerns of Khursheed Shah, said government was ready to address PPP’s reservations about not naming the New International Airport of Islamabad after Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.

Responding to point raised by PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah, he said Benazir Bhutto played a pivotal role in promotion of democracy in Pakistan and her services in this regard are unmatched. He said Benazir Bhutto was the leader of entire nation instead of the PPP only.

He assured that the government would take opposition, including PML-N into confidence over the issue of renaming the airport.