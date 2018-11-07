PHF’s Europe coordinator seeks just recognition

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation Coordinator in Europe Tahir Shah has sought at least respect and recognition for his support and help of the national hockey team during its recent European tours.

In a message, Tahir stated that he has arranged finances for the team accommodation in Europe during the recent tour and the players league participation. But in return he at least expect some recognition but he alleged that one of the members of the team management misbehaved with him during the recent visit. He informed that he made all the timely arrangements for the team for their participation in the World Cup qualifying round previously held in Belgium from their accommodation to financial support.