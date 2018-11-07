Amar Cables thru

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Amar Cables beat Lahore Lions by 93 runs in the 5th Shami Memorial Veterans Cricket Cup match played at Shah Faisal Ground. Scores: Amar Cables 307/5 after 30 overs (Ahmad Shahab 122, Tahir Mughal 79, Afzal Shah 47*, Imtiaz Tarar 19*, M Naveed 2/40). Lahore Greens 214/7 in 30 overs (Jamil Bhatti 30, Khurram Afzal 24, M Naveed 49, M Amir 57*, Iftikhar Ahmad 3/43, Naveed Sufi 2/21).
