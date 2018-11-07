Zaka Ashraf praises Sarfraz

BAHAWALPUR: Former Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) chairman Ch Zaka Ashraf while talking to media here on Tuesday admired the captain of Pakistan cricket team Sarfraz Ahmad saying that Sarfraz was performing well and was successful captain after Misbahul Haq. The former chairman PCB chief also expressed his best wishes for new chairman PCB Ahsan Mani and said that during Najam Sethi tenure Pakistani Cricket was on decline. He claimed that he given equal representation to every region and areas of the country and domestic cricket during his tenure as chairman PCB cricket was flourishing .