Thal Desert Rally from 16th

LAHORE: The third edition of the TDCP 3rd Thal Desert Rally 2018 will be conducted from November 16 to 18 at Muzaffargarh and Layyah.

Giving details of the event, provincial minister Raja Yasir stated that last date for form submission is November 09 and the purpose of the rally is to highlight the culture and history of South Punjab. He informed that the rally will start from Head Mohammad Wala will terminate at the same point after passing through Chobara Layyah after covering 170 kilometres. The rally is also being participated by ladies drives and in all there will be 80 participants who will be driving for Rs 2.5 million cast award.