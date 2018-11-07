Punjab excel in swimming as National Triathlon commences

LAHORE: The National Triathlon Championship exploded into action with a colourful opening ceremony at Punjab Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) is organising the National Triathlon Championship with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab from November 6 to 8, 2018. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Tournament Director Shahid Faqir Virk and a large number of sports lovers were also present during the opening ceremony.

On the opening day, Punjab clinched top position in the swimming competitions organized at State of the Art Punjab Swimming Complex pool. Balochistan grabbed second spot followed by Railways team after exciting competitions.

Talking to media, Secretary PMPF Ch Zahoor Ahmed said it is an international game and PMPF is making all out efforts for the promotion of this entertaining game in the country. “Pakistan has plenty of pentathlon and triathlon talent and Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation is striving hard to polish that talent,” he added.

Tournament Director Shahid Faqir, on this occasion said that players from all parts of country are taking part in this championship which is a positive development. “We are quite hopeful that this game will grow in Pakistan with the passage of time”.