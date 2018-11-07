CPL T20 Cricket in progress

LAHORE: Pepsi Cola beat Zephyr Textile Mills on the last ball to win the thrilling match and also topped their group in the Pepsi CPL Twenty20 Cup Tournament.Pepsi posted 144-9 in the allotted overs. Hassan Raza struck 30, Usman Asif 28 and Masood Anwar 23. For Zephyr, Shahzad Ahmad grabbed 4 wickets. In reply, Zephyr fell short of 1 just run. Zegham Hussain thwarted 53 runs. Ammar Zaeem bagged 3 wickets and Khubaib got two for Pepsi. Usman Asif was named man of the match.

Netsol defeated Ufone by 33 runs. Netsol, batting first, scored 145-9 with Asif scoring 33 and Khurram 32. For Ufone, Ali Sikandar clinched 4 wickets. In reply, Ufone were all out for 115. Sadam Baig hit 32 runs and Ali Sikandar 27. For Netsol, Najam1 captured 3 wickets and Shahzad and Saif took two wickets each. In other matches of the day, Atlas Copco outclassed Gourmet Foods by 6 wickets while Allied Bank thrashed Abacus by 9 wickets. Abacus, batting first, hammered 178-8 while in reply, Allied Bank chased the target losing just one wicket. Rizwan Aslam emerged as top scorer for Allied Bank and also bagged 2 wickets to earn man of the match award.