Army dominate Korean Taekwondo

ISLAMABAD: Army won three more gold medals Tuesday raising their total tally to 18 gold medals in the on-going National Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Championship under way the Liaquat Gymnasium.Army won their gold medals through Sajjad Hussain, Afnan Hussain and Suleman. PAF won gold through Shahzaib while Wapda got three gold medals through Haroon Khan, Mehmood Khan and M Faheem. In under-14 category, Abu Huraira won gold in under 61 kg while in over 61kg Danish emerged champion. In girls under-23kg Jawaria got gold.