Wed November 07, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2018

Share

Colleges, schools urged to hold sports events after academic timing

LAHORE: The schools and colleges of Gujrat district have been asked to hold maximum sports activities after their academic timing; DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar, who is visiting Gujrat district, passed these instructions during a meeting at DC Office Gujrat on Tuesday. The principals and other top officials of Gujrat district participated the meeting.

Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar was accompanied by Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa, DC Gujrat Dr Khurram Shahzad, DSO Gujrat Ghulam Abbas and DSO Gujranwala Khawaja Saif during his visits in district Gujrat. Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa briefed the DG SBP about the multiple sports facilities established in district Gujrat.

During his visit, Nadeem Sarwar also inspected E-Library, Sports Gymnasium Hall, Swimming Pool and Zamindar College etc.

Sarwar advised the staff concerned to look after and maintain the valuable sports facilities in Gujrat district with full devotion. “These facilities are for potential youngsters of Gujrat and they must utilize these sports facilities to nurture their sports talent,” he added. He stressed upon the sports officials of district Gujrat to incline maximum number of masses towards sports activities. “Gujrat has great sports talent and this talent can be transformed into an asset through some concrete efforts,” he asserted.

