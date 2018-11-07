Stop-gap arrangements making the things from bad to worse

ISLAMABAD: Turn up at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) offices every now and then and you would find a new ‘Baboo’ sitting at the Director General (DG) chair, learning the art of administrating a sports organisation and trying to equip himself with a required knowledge of keeping a liaison with federations and athletes.

By the time that ‘Baboo” learns the tricks and trade of sports administration he gets replaced with another bureaucrats ready to start afresh. Over the last one year, the PSB has seen no less than five Director Generals changing guards with Khaqan Baber being the latest one assuming the charge only the other day. He succeeds Arif Ibrahim to the post of acting DG of country’s most important administrative body where sports future gets shape. With no previous sports administration experience, these Baboos tend to get extra ordinary careful in carrying their daily work. So much so that they even pay little heed towards important matter and that is their slowness might ultimately affect the overall working of sports in the country.

The PSB working has virtually on the standstill for the last almost a year now. Whether it is about organising national camps for the future international events, appointments of coaches, releasing of regular annual grants of federations, things are moving at snail pace speed. Insiders confirm to The News that these Baboos who have been handling the PSB affairs on ad hoc basis are least bothered or concerned as to what are the requirements of sports fraternity to keep things moving at right pace in an effort to compete against the best around.

Almost all the sports federations have been waiting for the release of their prescribed annual grant for the last eight months now. Admitted that there are some of the sports bodies like Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) that had been lucky enough to get huge grants from the federal government during the past three years, there are others which are virtually depended on the government funds. No release of annual grants means little progress on their side.

With SA Games approaching fast there is a need for quick and affective support of those athletes who are expected to represent the country in these Games.

Usually the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) appoints Director General on ad hoc bases for a period of three months. The time is too short for any new comer to even get deep into problems and requirements of sports federation, athletes and other related knowledge of sports administration. By the time he realizes the importance of his post and utility of his work he gets transferred and replaced by a new individual.

The same practice is being followed for the last one year now. Even before the retirement of Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera (who is now behind the bars) the PSB started having part timers as its Director Generals. It is really pity to see a non professional and a part timer to handle this very important department.

In modern world, the countries are known by their expertise in sports which possibly is the most effective tool to introduce your society abroad.

Since no real efforts have been made in recent past to have a professional Director General of this most important sports institution, the working of the PSB has gone from bad to worse. What it needs a full time professional sports administrator not a part timer who would just be there to complete his three months as DG PSB.