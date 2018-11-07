Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built

Sports

AFP
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Debutant Foakes leads Englandrevival in SL Test

GALLE: Debutant Ben Foakes hit a defiant and unbeaten 87, guiding England to safety — after Sri Lanka claimed cheap early wickets — on 321 for eight at the end of the first day of the first Test.

The Surrey wicket-keeper batsman, who knows this could just be a one-off chance as Jonny Bairstow regains fitness, came in with England precariously placed on 103 for five on a Galle pitch notorious for low scores.

Foakes built crucial partnerships including an 88-run seventh wicket stand with Sam Curran, who made 48, to defy Sri Lanka’s bowlers. England elected to bat first in what was Sri Lankan spin legend Rangana Herath’s farewell match. The right-handed Foakes steadied the innings reaching his half century early in the final session as the tourists lost just three wickets after lunch. Foakes put on 61 for the sixth wicket with Jos Buttler, who was eventually caught behind off Dilruwan Perera for 38. Left-hander Curran attacked the bowling, hitting one four and three sixes before falling two short of his fifty to spinner Akila Dananjaya.

Adil Rashid made a useful 35 in a stand of 54 with Foakes that increased the frustration for Sri Lanka’s bowlers before he became Perera’s fourth victim of the day. Jack Leach, batting on 14, then survived some anxious moments in the final two overs to give Foakes a chance to complete a momentous debut ton on day two. Sri Lanka’s veteran spinner Rangana Herath, claimed his 100th Test scalp at Galle after sending back England skipper Joe Root in the opening session.

Only two other bowlers have achieved 100 Test wickets on one ground — Herath’s legendary compatriot Muttiah Muralitharan who achieved it at Galle, Kandy and SSC Colombo, and England paceman James Anderson at Lord’s. Herath notched up the milestone when Root came down the wicket and missed after a breezy 35.

Root had also steadied England when they stumbled to 10 for 2 after debutant opener Rory Burns was caught behind off Surange Lakmal for nine and Moeen Ali was bowled next ball. Surrey left-hander Burns had been given the tough task of replacing stalwart Alastair Cook following his retirement in September. After Root’s dismissal, Perera skittled Keaton Jennings four short of his 50 before bowling Ben Stokes around his legs for seven as he attempted to sweep.

England

R. Burns c Dickwella b Lakmal 9

K. Jennings b Perera 46

M. Ali b Lakmal 0

J. Root b Herath 35

B. Stokes b Perera 7

J. Buttler c Dickwella b Perera 38

B. Foakes not out 87

S. Curran c Chandimal b De Silva 48

A. Rashid c De Silva b Perera 35

J. Leach not out 14

Extras: (b1, lb1) 2

Total: (8 wickets, 91 overs) 321

To bat: J. Anderson

Fall: 1-10 (Burns), 2-10 (Ali), 3-72 (Root), 4-98 (Jennings, 21.1 ov), 5-103 (Stokes), 6-164 (Buttler), 7-252 (Curran), 8-306 (Rashid)

Bowling: Lakmal 15-4-57-2, Perera 28-4-70-4, Dananjaya 20-2-96-1, Herath 25-4-78-1, De Silva 3-0-18-0

Toss: England

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (AUS) and Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Photos & Videos

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer