Azaro banned for CAF League final

CAIRO: Walid Azaro from Egyptian club Al Ahly has been banned for two matches by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and will miss the second leg of the Champions League final this Friday. A CAF statement gave no reason for the ban, but it is understood the Moroccan striker has been punished for deliberately tearing his own shirt during a stormy first leg last weekend. Ahly defeated Esperance of Tunisia 3-1 in the first leg in Alexandria and Azaro was involved in two controversial penalty decisions, both of which the Egyptians scored from. Esperance players, coaches and officials claimed a dive won him the first penalty and that he feigned receiving a blow and tore his shirt for the second spot-kick.