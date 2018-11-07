Guingamp sack coach

GUINGAMP, France: French Ligue 1 strugglers Guingamp sacked coach Antoine Kombouare on Tuesday following his side’s 5-0 thrashing by Nantes at the weekend. Guingamp are bottom of the table with just one win and seven points from their 12 matches. The announcement comes three months after the 54-year-old Kombouare, who joined the club in 2016, signed a new contract which was set to keep him at the club until 2020. Academy director Vincent Rautureau and reserve team coach Sylvain Didot take temporary charge of the team for Saturday’s home match against Lyon.