Narrow victories for KPT, Navy in PPFL

LAHORE: KRL edged past KPT 1-0 in a thrilling contest of Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at Punjab Stadium Lahore on Tuesday. KRL team started with a lot of aggression and made good moves but KPT defenders were rock solid. KPT also made counter attacks but was unable to score. Poor finishing continued from both teams in the second half as well until the 81st minute of the game when KRL’s Umair Ali netted to score a decider. KPT could not find a way for equaliser. In the second encounter Navy defeated Army 2-1. Navy got off to a flying start when Abdul Rehman scored in the 15th minute. Army kept fighting hard for a comeback and equaliser came from Mateen just before the end of first half. Abdul Rehman scored yet again in the 49th minute to provide a lead that was maintained by the solid defence line during the rest of the game and Navy emerged as winners.