Corey out of Pak ODIs

DUBAI: New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson - who was picked in the 50-over squad for the first time since Champions Trophy 2017 - has been ruled out of the ODI series against Pakistan in UAE due to a heel injury which was the reason for his absence in the final T20I as well. The visitors also sweat over legspinner Todd Astle’s fitness owing to a knee trouble. Kiwis added left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel to the ODI squad as cover for Astle.