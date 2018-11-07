Corey out of Pak ODIs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson - who was picked in the 50-over squad for the first time since Champions Trophy 2017 - has been ruled out of the ODI series against Pakistan in UAE due to a heel injury which was the reason for his absence in the final T20I as well. The visitors also sweat over legspinner Todd Astle’s fitness owing to a knee trouble. Kiwis added left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel to the ODI squad as cover for Astle.
DUBAI: New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson - who was picked in the 50-over squad for the first time since Champions Trophy 2017 - has been ruled out of the ODI series against Pakistan in UAE due to a heel injury which was the reason for his absence in the final T20I as well. The visitors also sweat over legspinner Todd Astle’s fitness owing to a knee trouble. Kiwis added left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel to the ODI squad as cover for Astle.
Comments