3 matches decided in LRCA U-19 Cricket

LAHORE: Three league matches were decided in first round of pool A of ongoing LRCA Inter- Zonal Under-19 Cricket Tournament played at different venues of Lahore City.

North Zone Whites beat West Zone Blues by 6 wickets in the first match at Model Town Club Ground. Scores: West Zone Blues 185 in 38.4 overs (Ahemd Arif 57, Shehzad Ikhlaq 46, M Amir 4/23, M Baber 2/36). North Zone Whites 187/4 in 34.3 overs (Ayan Ali 67, Ahmed Javed 66 not out, Zeeshan Ali 3/46).

North Zone Blues beat East Zone Blues by 94 runs at Shah Faisal Ground. Scores: North Zone Blues 239/6 in 40 overs (M Hammad 105, Saad Khan 39, Sher Dil Ijaz 2/53). East Zone Blues 145/10 in 36.4 overs (Umair Shah 34, Arsal Rauf 26, Waleed Manzoor 3/34, M Israr 2/42).

East Zone Whites beat West Zone Whites by 52 runs at Township Whites Ground Lahore. Scores: Scores: East Zone Whites 208/4 in 40 overs (Ghulam Mustafa 78*, Qazi Mohsin Majeed 56, Haris Akhter 2/19, Saeed Ullah 2/33).

West Zone Whites 156/10 in 37.5 overs (Hanan Idreas 43, M Zeeshan 40, Sahil Faizan Butt 3/24, Israr Khalid 3/38, M Arslan 2/26).