Hussain claims Royal Palm Golf title

LAHORE: The honour of Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf Tournament Tuesday went to Hussain Hamid at the superb Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course.The incumbents numbered 81 and each one was energised enough to participate and play for victory.

But competitions have a power of their own and as the actual 18 holes competition progressed, many of the competing golfers lost their consistency touch and soon found their scores ballooning because of inaccurate hitting.

As against this there were some who managed and applied their golfing skills well and noticeable were straight and powerful drives by champions like Hussain Hamid, Shahid Abbas, Hamid Sharif and Damil Ataullah.

Consistency wise it was Hussain Hamid who managed to compile the best gross score and thereby achieve dominance over the other competitors who had to be content with positions other than the top one.

Hussain won the event with a gross score of 79 but somehow this victory was not too satisfying as the score that he fetched could have been much better if at least six of his three foot putts had dropped. The other achiever in this event was the runner- up young Damil Ataullah with a modest looking score of gross 85.

In the race for honours in the net section of handicap category 0-12, Shahid Abbas emerged as the winner with a net score of 74. The second net went to Hamid Sharif.Performers in the handicap category 13 to 18 were Imran Haider (gross winner), Tanveer Karamat (2nd gross), Zafar Iqbal (net winner) and Shahbaz Shah (2nd net). Senior section outright gross winner was Sohaib Bokhari and Irfan Raja was runner-up. The net honours went to Mansoor Zaigham and Max Babri was net runners up.Other performers were: Net winner of handicap category 19-24; Agha M.Ali; Longest drive was by Hussain Hamid and nearest to the pin by Tariq Mushtaq.