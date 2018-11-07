HBL face Karachi as QAT super-8 stage begins today

KARACHI: After lifting one-day cup crown the other day, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) will be looking to also impress in the Super Eight stage of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy when they will take on Karachi Whites in their Group II opener here at the UBL Sports Complex on Wednesday (today).

However the HBL will not be able to get the support of their two key players, the test opener Imam-ul-Haq and test seamer Junaid Khan who are part of the Pakistan’s squad that will launch its one-day series against New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday (today).

The Super Eight stage competitions were shifted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) the other day from Punjab due to unpredictable weather condition.

Meanwhile in the other Group II outing here at the Southend Club Ground former champions Peshawar will take on Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC). Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) will be desperately looking towards the major contribution from left-arm test pacer Mohammad Amir, who has regained form and is expected to ably exploit the Karachi conditions, especially in the last session of the day’s play.

Tahir Shah and Qaiser Waheed will supervise this show.In Group I outing here at the State Bank of Pakistan Ground holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will meet the last season’s runners-up WAPDA.

It would be an interesting game as either side have some highly experienced players. WAPDA would mainly rely on their skipper Salman Butt who is in top form. Salman recently was declared as the best batsman of the one-day cup and has also scored over 400 runs in the first-class event also.

Ghaffar Kazmi and Faisal Afridi will supervise the match.

In other Group I show here at the NBP Sports Complex, Lahore Blues will face Khan Research Laboratories (KRL). The match will be supervised by Muhammad Sajid and Imtiaz Iqbal.One team from each pool in the end will make it to the final.