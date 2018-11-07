Mosques seek Twitter ban on Dutch populist Geert Wilders

THE HAGUE:A body representing 144 Turkish mosques in the Netherlands has asked Twitter to block the account of anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders for inciting hatred. The Turkish Islamic Cultural Federation (TICF) sent the letter on Friday seeking “a permanent ban of the Twitter of Mr. Geert Wilders... due to continuous publications on his Twitter account of messages, images and other content which is a display of hateful conduct.” It said Wilders’ tweets breached Twitter’s guidelines, adding: “His hate messages are being spread worldwide thanks to the platform and abilities Twitter provides him”. In a tweet in September last year, Wilders had called Prophet Mohammed a “paedophile, mass murderer, terrorist and madman.” “We reserve the right to take any legal actions and measures necessary if you will not take action as requested within 21 days after this,” it said.