BD police say top extremist shot dead

DHAKA: Bangladesh police said Tuesday they had killed the chief of Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), an extremist group accused of murdering secular activists and inspiring a cafe siege that killed 22 people.

Khorshed Alam, described as the “emir” of Bangladesh’s deadliest Islamist outfit, was gunned down early Tuesday morning in the northern town of Shibganj, police spokesman SoNaton Chokraborty said.

“He died before we could bring him to hospital,” Chokraborty told AFP of the 38-year-old militant. Police say Alam emerged after JMB’s old guard was weakened by the execution of its former commander Shaikh Abdur Rahman, and five other top chiefs, in March 2007. He is accused of masterminding a number of attacks across Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including most recently the murder of atheist writer and publisher Shahzahan Bachchu in the central district of Munshiganj in June.