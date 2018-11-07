Nato chief hails Afghanistan’s chances for peace

KABUL: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday Afghanistan’s chances for peace were “greater now” than in many years, even as the Taliban step up attacks on Afghan forces, which are suffering record high casualties.

Stoltenberg’s remarks in Kabul came hours after the Taliban stormed a remote army post in the country’s west, which local officials said had killed at least 20 soldiers. Another 20 troops were missing after the overnight raid in Farah province’s Pusht Koh district, provincial council member Dadullah Qaneh told AFP, as Afghan forces struggle to beat back the insurgents across the country. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying more than 20 soldiers were killed and five captured. Despite the escalating violence, Stoltenberg struck a relatively optimistic tone during his unannounced visit to the Afghan capital. “The potential for peace is greater now than it has been in many years,” the NATO secretary general told a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

But he acknowledged “the situation remains serious”. “The Taliban must understand that continuing the fight is pointless and counterproductive,” he said. “We need an Afghan-owned and led peace process. And it must be inclusive.” Ghani thanked the alliance for its support of Afghan troops, which have been “bearing the burden” of the conflict since the withdrawal of US-led NATO combat soldiers at the end of 2014.