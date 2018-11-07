Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built

World

AFP
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Record 435 Afghans killed in legislative poll: UN

KABUL: More than 400 Afghans were killed or wounded in poll-related violence during three days of voting last month, the United Nations said on Tuesday, making the parliamentary ballot the deadliest on record.

The vast majority of the 435 casualties -- 56 dead and 379 wounded -- happened on the first day of voting on October 20, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a report. That compares with 251 people killed or injured in the fraud-tainted presidential election of 2014 and is more than any other poll since UNAMA began documenting civilian casualties in 2009.

In the six months leading up to the ballot, nearly 500 people were killed or wounded -- more than a third of them women and children -- and 245 abducted. "Deliberate acts of violence against civilians and civilian objects -- which include polling centres -- as well as indiscriminate attacks, are strictly forbidden under international humanitarian law and constitute war crimes," UNAMA said.

Days before the election, the Taliban issued several warnings that it would attack polling centres. It advised voters to stay home and candidates to withdraw from the race. The Taliban mostly used rockets, grenades, mortars and bombs to disrupt the ballot and deter people from showing up at voting sites, UNAMA said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Photos & Videos

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer