Record 435 Afghans killed in legislative poll: UN

KABUL: More than 400 Afghans were killed or wounded in poll-related violence during three days of voting last month, the United Nations said on Tuesday, making the parliamentary ballot the deadliest on record.

The vast majority of the 435 casualties -- 56 dead and 379 wounded -- happened on the first day of voting on October 20, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a report. That compares with 251 people killed or injured in the fraud-tainted presidential election of 2014 and is more than any other poll since UNAMA began documenting civilian casualties in 2009.

In the six months leading up to the ballot, nearly 500 people were killed or wounded -- more than a third of them women and children -- and 245 abducted. "Deliberate acts of violence against civilians and civilian objects -- which include polling centres -- as well as indiscriminate attacks, are strictly forbidden under international humanitarian law and constitute war crimes," UNAMA said.

Days before the election, the Taliban issued several warnings that it would attack polling centres. It advised voters to stay home and candidates to withdraw from the race. The Taliban mostly used rockets, grenades, mortars and bombs to disrupt the ballot and deter people from showing up at voting sites, UNAMA said.