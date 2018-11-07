Police stations in KP need reforms to better serve public

PESHAWAR: Despite much hyped claim of reforms, the police stations all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been functioning without any major change to improve performance and provide relief to the general public.

A station house officer assisted by a head constable, or in some cases an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) as moharir, runs the entire police station for 24 hours without any break for any of the two officials. There used to be one additional SHO and one or two assistant moharirs, normally constables, who are neither answerable for any situation nor can take decisions like their respective bosses.

A number of experiments were made by appointing assistant superintendent of police (ASPs) as SHOs in a few police stations in the past.

Later, the investigation was separated from the operational police by appointing its own SHO or in-charge investigation. The experiment did not work well for long.

Moharir, or the police station clerk, is the man who runs the internal affairs of the police station, including assigning duties to sub-inspectors and other officers and maintaining the record of criminals, the registered cases, funds, etc.

It has been observed that since the moharir is literally the deputy of the SHO and is to perform duty round-the-clock, there should be educated and senior officers at least of the rank of sub-inspectors (SIs) appointed as moharirs so they can better take decisions and assist the SHO or act as head of the police station in his absence.

Most issues at the police station exist because the matriculate or intermediate head constable, ASIs are not competent enough to run the affairs of their station and provide justice to the people without bothering them in one or the other way.

Many experts believe the moharir should be at least a graduate SI who can better perform the duty as acting SHO in absence of his boss.

“There used to be many SIs and ASIs who performed general duty in any police station. In case there are SIs appointed as moharir, head of investigation, head of patrolling, and head of operational matters, the SHO can be spared to do overall supervision,” an expert opined. This will also enable these officers to take weekly off in rotation, handing over the job to another officer for the day. The SHOs and moharirs normally complain they cannot avail weekly off due to workload and absence of shift system.

As deputy inspector general of police in Dera Ismail Khan, the incumbent Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman had appointed all the moharirs through a proper test after seeking applications from all those interested to ensure merit as well as opportunity to those who believe they had been ignored.

This process can be applied in Peshawar and all other districts to get better options, both for SHOs and moharirs, as well as provide equal opportunity to all.

The language of the first information report (FIR) is another issue that can be fixed with a little effort. The old typical style of writing the FIR is no more required at any level. In Punjab, not only the FIR is written in simple language but is also composed on computer so everyone can easily read and understand it and get a copy.

The system of lodging the FIR also needs improvement so the lives of people are not ruined by lodging of false cases against them by their rivals. “In some cases, if not all, there must be a proper inquiry conducted before lodging the FIR against anyone so the life of an innocent person is not ruined by implicating them in fake cases. The bosses of the force can better introduce a system in which FIR can be delayed for some time after lodging a roznamcha to go for an inquiry first,” another expert suggested.

Female desks were set up at some police stations in the past. However, most of these desks are normally of no or little use. Instead of keeping the policewomen in women police station that didn’t register a single FIR in over two decades, the officers and constables should be assigned to each police station by setting up proper female desks, at least during the daytime. This will encourage the female complainants to approach a police station without any hesitation. Besides, the female cops can be used during operations and raids to better utilise their services.