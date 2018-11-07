Aspiring medical students overjoyed at minister’s statement

PESHAWAR: A recent statement of provincial Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan that students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be given preference to get enrolled at the private medical colleges in the province has sent a wave of joy among the students and their parents.

Dr Hisham with the support of Khyber Medical University (KMU) wanted to safeguard the future of the province’s healthcare system by ensuring that it was adequately supplied with indigenous human resource.

The issue of admissions in private medical colleges of all the provinces based only on merit, irrespective of the domicile and major differences in entry tests, had left many stakeholders apprehensive.

It was widely believed that students from KP may miss out on admissions in the private colleges of the province because of the different testing systems prevalent in the provinces and the resulting differential in marks. It worried the students in KP as the examination and marking system here is stated to be quite difficult compared to other provinces.

Besides students, different doctors’ associations were concerned as they thought that students of other provinces like Punjab would be able to apply in private medical colleges in KP while students of KP would not apply in private medical colleges in Punjab except quota seats.

These associations wanted KP government and particularly vice-chancellor of KMU Prof Dr Arshad Javaid to raise this issue and specific quota seats should be advertised for Punjab so that KP students may not be deprived of their right.

And it was good that Health Minister Dr Hisham Khan and KMU VC Prof Arshad Javaid, who as a representative of the KP province in the PM&DC, raised the issue and ensured that the matter is looked into at the highest levels of the council.

Their efforts bore fruit in the council’s meeting held on October 29, 2018, where the council unanimously decided that this year admissions in private colleges in all provinces will be done on merit from among the candidates belonging to the relevant province.

In case all the seats cannot be filled by the candidates of the same province, the candidates of other provinces will be entertained on the basis of merit.

The PMDC decision bodes well for the KP province, which is already facing a shortage of doctors, and the prospect of majority of its medical colleges filled with students from other provinces who would leave for their home provinces upon graduation could spell a disaster for the health system.

This also brings relief to the scores of aspiring medical students from KP, who were already considering the prospect of waiting for another year or even the possibility of going into other fields of study. In a written communique, Prof Dr Arshad attributed the achievement to the personal efforts of the minister for health KP and the considerate attitude of PMDC’s president and the council members.