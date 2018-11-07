Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built

Islamabad

November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

WB vows to work with ombudsperson for protection of workplace harassment

Islamabad : Women overshadowing men in their performance at every spectrum of life, said Federal Ombudsperson Kashmala Tariq at an event organised by the World Bank on workplace ethics and harassment, says a press release.

She spoke about different dimensions of women empowerment while addressing the audience as a guest speaker.

On the occasion she said that after the enactment of Harassment Act 2010, it is the responsibility of every employer of an organisation to ensure implementation of this Act i.e. formation of the internal inquiry committee and display of Code of Conduct at conspicuous place in their organisations.

Kashmala Tariq said that soon, the Ombudsman Secretariat would initiate surprise visits of different organisations to check whether they have displayed Code of Conduct on workplace harassment at a prominent place. The organisations failing to do so will be fined on the spot. She urged the harassment victim to collect strong evidence against the harassers before filing a case.

In his opening remarks the country director World Bank Mr. Illango said that the purpose of organising this week is to explore the link between rights and protection to economically empower disadvantaged and vulnerable individuals and groups. He further said that we need to work on identifying the role of multilateral institutions, non-governmental organisations and the private sector which may play in advancing rights and protection. He also vowed to work with Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) in future.

He said that 43 per cent workforce comprises of women in the World Bank. Currently they are working on more than 50 projects on ground and they want FOSPAH to work with them.

Ms. Melinda, operations manager of World Bank, Pakistan also emphasised on having a close liaison with FOSPAH to enhance gender sensitivity. The meeting ended at a good note and the participants thanked the venerated guest Kashmala Tariq.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Photos & Videos

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer