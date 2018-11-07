WB vows to work with ombudsperson for protection of workplace harassment

Islamabad : Women overshadowing men in their performance at every spectrum of life, said Federal Ombudsperson Kashmala Tariq at an event organised by the World Bank on workplace ethics and harassment, says a press release.

She spoke about different dimensions of women empowerment while addressing the audience as a guest speaker.

On the occasion she said that after the enactment of Harassment Act 2010, it is the responsibility of every employer of an organisation to ensure implementation of this Act i.e. formation of the internal inquiry committee and display of Code of Conduct at conspicuous place in their organisations.

Kashmala Tariq said that soon, the Ombudsman Secretariat would initiate surprise visits of different organisations to check whether they have displayed Code of Conduct on workplace harassment at a prominent place. The organisations failing to do so will be fined on the spot. She urged the harassment victim to collect strong evidence against the harassers before filing a case.

In his opening remarks the country director World Bank Mr. Illango said that the purpose of organising this week is to explore the link between rights and protection to economically empower disadvantaged and vulnerable individuals and groups. He further said that we need to work on identifying the role of multilateral institutions, non-governmental organisations and the private sector which may play in advancing rights and protection. He also vowed to work with Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) in future.

He said that 43 per cent workforce comprises of women in the World Bank. Currently they are working on more than 50 projects on ground and they want FOSPAH to work with them.

Ms. Melinda, operations manager of World Bank, Pakistan also emphasised on having a close liaison with FOSPAH to enhance gender sensitivity. The meeting ended at a good note and the participants thanked the venerated guest Kashmala Tariq.