Wed November 07, 2018
AFP
November 7, 2018

Huddersfield off bottom of EPL after beating Fulham

HUDDERSFIELD, United Kingdom: Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s first-half own goal gave Huddersfield a 1-0 home win against Fulham and their first Premier League victory of the season on Monday.

Fosu-Mensah headed into his own net, under pressure from Town’s Christopher Schindler as Huddersfield halted an eight-game home run without a top-flight goal and moved above Fulham and Cardiff at the foot of the table.

The Terriers’ winless league run stretched back to April — 14 league games in total — but manager David Wagner was able to celebrate on the night of his third anniversary in charge with a victory.

Fulham’s fifth successive league defeat did little to ease the pressure on boss Slavisa Jokanovic, whose side’s own run without a league win was extended to eight matches.“I don’t care who scored it or how we performed,” said Wagner. “People know we can perform better. The pressure was on for both teams but how we fought — we left everything on the grass.

“It was deserved. First half we were clear and second half we were able to keep them away from our goal.”Huddersfield almost halted their barren spell in spectacular fashion when Philip Billing’s 30-yard thunderbolt struck the crossbar in the 15th minute.

Steve Mounie headed Aaron Mooy’s cross tamely over soon after and Alex Pritchard’s brilliant effort from outside the area was expertly clawed away by Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

