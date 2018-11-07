Hasheesh, Rayyan, Nadir move into semis

KARACHI: Hasheesh Kumar, Rayyan, and Nadir Bachani moved into juniors 18 singles semifinals in Karachi Club Open (national tennis championship for seniors and juniors) at Karachi Club on Tuesday.

Hasheesh Kumar beat Asher 6-3, 6-1 in the quarter-finals, while Rayyan defeated Yahya 6-1, 6-4, and Nadir Bachani from Hyderabad won against Amin Shafi 6-2, 6-3. Nadir Bachani thrashed Amir 6-1, 6-2 and Vinod Das beat Ahssan Siddique 6-3, 6-3 in men’s singles quarterfinals. In the quarter-finals of under-14 singles, Hasheesh Kumar smashed Asher 6-0, 6-1 and Taha overpowered Mahatir Mohammad 7-6(4), 6-3.