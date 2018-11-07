PSB to discuss SAG with 16 federations tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has invited representatives of 16 federations for a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday (tomorrow) regarding the 13th South Asian Games.

The meeting will begin at 11:30am at the Committee Room of the Pakistan Sports Complex.The meeting had been convened on November 5 but was postponed. It was also learnt that initially the PSB had also invited Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) and Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) but were later ignored on the insistence of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).The two federations are recognised by PSB but not by POA. Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) has also been ignored.