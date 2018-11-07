Wed November 07, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2018

Share

HBL seek to take one-day form into Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

KARACHI: One-day Cup champions Habib Bank Limited (HBL) will be looking to extend their winning ways in the Super Eight stage of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy when they take on Karachi Whites in their Group II opener here at the UBL Sports Complex on Wednesday (today).

But they will be without the services of Test opener Imam-ul-Haq and Test seamer Junaid Khan, who are part of Pakistan’s squad for the one-day series against New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), beginning on Wednesday (today).

Ahmed Shahab and Waleed Yaqoob will supervise this match.The Super Eight stage competitions were shifted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) the other day from Punjab due to unpredictable weather.

Imran Farhat, HBL’s captain for the four-day competition, has been in terrific touch, having scored 512 runs in the season so far. In one-day event Umar Gul captained the side.

In the other Group II outing here at the Southend Club Ground, former champions Peshawar will take on Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), who desperately need some major contribution from left-arm Test pacer Mohammad Amir.

The fast bowler has regained form and is expected to exploit the conditions, especially in the last session of the day’s play. SSGC also have in-form Adil Amin (498), skipper Umar Amin (411) and Fawad Alam (399).

Tahir Shah and Qaiser Waheed will supervise this show.In a Group I outing here at the State Bank of Pakistan Ground, holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will meet the last season’s runners-up WAPDA.

Both sides have some highly experienced players. WAPDA mainly rely on their skipper Salman Butt who is in top form. Butt, who was declared the best batsman of the One-day Cup, has scored 428 runs in the first-class event so far.

Ghaffar Kazmi and Faisal Afridi will supervise the match.In the other Group I show, here at the NBP Sports Complex, Lahore Blues will face Khan Research Laboratories (KRL). The match will be supervised by Muhammad Sajid and Imtiaz Iqbal.One team from each pool will make it to the final.

