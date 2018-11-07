Wed November 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official

Data of major Pakistani banks hacked: FIA official
Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do

Thugs of Hindostan: Here is the dance move Katrina Kaif says was 'a bit' tough to do
Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Iqbal Day: Holiday or no holiday?

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims

Thank you Pakistan for 'fantastic' response, British HC on airlifting Sikh pilgrims
Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes

Wife blames ex-husband for involvement in London arson attack, cyber crimes
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks

Alice Wells in Pakistan for crucial talks
Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

Pakistan asks Youtube, Whatsapp to follow Twitter, Facebook to combat fake news

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today

First NSC meeting under PM Imran Khan today
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tauqeer Dar appointed as head coach

KARACHI: The PHF president Brig (Retd) Khalid Khokhar has appointed Tauqeer Ahmad Dar as head coach of Pakistan for World Cup 2018, which starts later this month in India.

The PHF thus relieved manager Hassan Sardar from the additional responsibility which he had to assume after the resignation by Roelant Oltmans.

Dar will be assisted by coaches Rehan Butt and Danish Kaleem.

Pakistan are in Pool D along with Holland, Malaysia and Germany.

There will be a total of 16 teams, competing for the top honours in Bhubaneswar.

The knockout phase will begin from December 9.

The Pool A has Argentina, New Zealand, Spain and France.

Defending champions Australia are with England, Ireland and China in Pool B.

India will face off against Canada, South Africa, and Belgium in Pool C.

Pakistan will play their first match on December 1 against Germany, against Malaysia on December 5, and Holland on December 9.

It may be recalled that Roelant Oltmans from Holland quit as Pakistan’s head coach before the Asian Hockey Championship in Oman where an alteration between Hasan Sardar and coach Muhammad Saqlain resulted in the latter being removed. Thus, two posts were vacant which the PHF has now filled.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Photos & Videos

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British

Bollywood swashbuckler battles the British
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer

5 lesser known facts about Fatima Ali, Pakistani-American chef battling cancer