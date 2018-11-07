Tauqeer Dar appointed as head coach

KARACHI: The PHF president Brig (Retd) Khalid Khokhar has appointed Tauqeer Ahmad Dar as head coach of Pakistan for World Cup 2018, which starts later this month in India.

The PHF thus relieved manager Hassan Sardar from the additional responsibility which he had to assume after the resignation by Roelant Oltmans.

Dar will be assisted by coaches Rehan Butt and Danish Kaleem.

Pakistan are in Pool D along with Holland, Malaysia and Germany.

There will be a total of 16 teams, competing for the top honours in Bhubaneswar.

The knockout phase will begin from December 9.

The Pool A has Argentina, New Zealand, Spain and France.

Defending champions Australia are with England, Ireland and China in Pool B.

India will face off against Canada, South Africa, and Belgium in Pool C.

Pakistan will play their first match on December 1 against Germany, against Malaysia on December 5, and Holland on December 9.

It may be recalled that Roelant Oltmans from Holland quit as Pakistan’s head coach before the Asian Hockey Championship in Oman where an alteration between Hasan Sardar and coach Muhammad Saqlain resulted in the latter being removed. Thus, two posts were vacant which the PHF has now filled.