Time to act

State-owned organisations in Pakistan have been going through many problems like corruption, irregularities, mismanagement, a lack of accountability, embezzlement of funds, overstaffing, poor work ethics, low capacity utilisation, and high financial obligations. If the new government takes decisive actions and steps, it can eliminate these problems from these organisations. First, total quality management should be introduced in the organisations in order to improve the performance as well as commitment of every employee.

Second, high-tech equipment should be used which not only helps minimise wastage, but also help save energy cost. Third, attractive packages and incentives should be offered to every employee to increase their job satisfaction. If the new government carries out these steps, it can improve the performance of state-owned organisations.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad