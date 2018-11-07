Payment mechanism

This refers to the letter ‘Broadening the scope of trade’ (November 6) by Munail Waqar. India signed a novel currency payment mechanism with Iran recently. The country will now be importing oil from Iran in exchange for payment in Indian rupees. The rupee funds available to the Iranian government can be used to import a variety of goods from India. In this manner, India will avoid payment in hard currency while it will be exporting huge volume of goods to the Iranian market. Pakistan imports oil from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE, and gas (LNG) from Qatar. Pakistan can work out a similar arrangement with these brotherly countries.

The country may offer to make the payment for the purchases in Pakistani rupees while the rupee funds transferred to these countries can be used to buy Pakistani goods of equivalent amount. In this way, our dependency on the dollar will be reduced while exports are likely to rise by at least 50 percent. A similar arrangement can also be worked out with Iran, which is looking for avenues to meet its import needs. This will also soften the terms that may be imposed by the IMF, should we decide to go for a bailout.

Arif Majeed

Karachi