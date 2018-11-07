Parks without recreation

Mianwali’s Woodland Park, commonly known as Katchery Park, is in a dilapidated condition. It is the only facility in the locality that draws a large number of people. The apathy of the authorities concerned can be gauged by the fact that the park even lacks clean drinking water.

Those who visit the park for their morning or evening walks are inconvenienced by untrimmed hedges growing along the walking track. Those in charge of the maintenance of the park aren’t carrying out their job efficiently. The relevant authorities must look into this matter on a priority basis.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali