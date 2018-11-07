Out of water

Even though water is a basic need for life, many Pakistanis, especially residents of Karachi, are deprived of this facility. The major threat that Pakistan faces today is not terrorism but water scarcity. There is no water in taps for fulfilling daily needs. In some towns of Karachi, water is supplied only for few hours that too after 20 days or more. It’s been 25 days in my neighbourhood in North Karachi since the last time water was supplied. Inequitable distribution of water by Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) officials has worsen the crisis in the city as citizens are compelled to buy water tanker at exorbitant rates from the tanker mafia. A tanker of 1,000 gallons water is being sold for Rs2,000 and the supplied water is not even clean. While people have come out on streets and recorded their protest, no action has been taken by the higher authorities to deal with the issue. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and ensure the smooth supply of clean water to residents of the city.

Farheen Qureshi

Karachi