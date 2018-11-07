Facility set up for orphans in Khyber district

BARA: The Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) has been established under auspices of the Pakistan Baitul Mal in Khyber tribal district, which would provide free education to orphan children. Talking to reporters here, Pakistan Baitul Mal Khyber in-charge Abdul Bari Shah said the admission in Pakistan Sweet Home would start from November 15.

"At least 100 orphan children belonging to Khyber tribal district, aged between 5 to 8 years, will be given admission. The students would be provided free education, uniform, book, food and other requirements," he said. He maintained besides modern education, the students would also be imparted religious education, besides sports and recreation facilities.