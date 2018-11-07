Aspiring medical students overjoyed at KP minister’s statement

PESHAWAR: A recent statement of provincial Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan that students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be given preference to get enrolled at the private medical colleges in the province has sent a wave of joy among the students and their parents. Dr Hisham with the support of Khyber Medical University (KMU) wanted to safeguard the future of the province's healthcare system by ensuring that it was adequately supplied with indigenous human resource.

The issue of admissions in private medical colleges of all the provinces based only on merit, irrespective of the domicile and major differences in entry tests, had left many stakeholders apprehensive.

It was widely believed that students from KP may miss out on admissions in the private colleges of the province because of the different testing systems prevalent in the provinces and the resulting differential in marks. It worried the students in KP as the examination and marking system here is stated to be quite difficult compared to other provinces.

Besides students, different doctors' associations were concerned as they thought that students of other provinces like Punjab would be able to apply in private medical colleges in KP while students of KP would not apply in private medical colleges in Punjab except quota seats. These associations wanted KP government and particularly vice-chancellor of KMU Prof Dr Arshad Javaid to raise this issue and specific quota seats should be advertised for Punjab so that KP students may not be deprived of their right.