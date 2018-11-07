Two dacoits killed in ‘encounter’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DASKA: Two dacoits were killed in a police ‘encounter’ in Sadr police precincts on Tuesday. People informed the police that some bandits were busy looting people. When police reached the spot, it exchanged fire with the accused which killed dacoits Sadiq and Abbas while their two companions fled the scene.
