More Chinese investment in CPEC welcome sign: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his successful visit to China.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, the chief minister said Prime Minister’s China visit had been a success and Imran Khan held fruitful meetings with Chinese leadership. Pakistan-China relations would be further strengthened as a result of this visit and Chinese investment would be increased under the CPEC.

The chief minister said the nation which had a leader like Imran Khan should not be worried. He added Imran Khan had proved himself in a short period of time and Chinese consent to make further investment in CPEC was a welcome sign which would improve the economic conditions and people would get employment opportunities as well, the chief minister concluded.