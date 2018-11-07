More Chinese investment in CPEC welcome sign: Punjab CM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his successful visit to China.
In a statement issued here Tuesday, the chief minister said Prime Minister’s China visit had been a success and Imran Khan held fruitful meetings with Chinese leadership. Pakistan-China relations would be further strengthened as a result of this visit and Chinese investment would be increased under the CPEC.
The chief minister said the nation which had a leader like Imran Khan should not be worried. He added Imran Khan had proved himself in a short period of time and Chinese consent to make further investment in CPEC was a welcome sign which would improve the economic conditions and people would get employment opportunities as well, the chief minister concluded.
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his successful visit to China.
In a statement issued here Tuesday, the chief minister said Prime Minister’s China visit had been a success and Imran Khan held fruitful meetings with Chinese leadership. Pakistan-China relations would be further strengthened as a result of this visit and Chinese investment would be increased under the CPEC.
The chief minister said the nation which had a leader like Imran Khan should not be worried. He added Imran Khan had proved himself in a short period of time and Chinese consent to make further investment in CPEC was a welcome sign which would improve the economic conditions and people would get employment opportunities as well, the chief minister concluded.
Comments